Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $174.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.24.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

