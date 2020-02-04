Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ICOW opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.