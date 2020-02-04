Packaging Corp Of America’s (PKG) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.64.

PKG stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

