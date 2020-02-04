Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

TSE:PXT opened at C$20.72 on Friday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 2.6099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Douglas Miller bought 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.92 per share, with a total value of C$104,863.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,268,513.73. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.36, for a total transaction of C$583,882.50. Insiders sold 303,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,878 over the last three months.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

