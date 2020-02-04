Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

PK stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

