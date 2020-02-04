PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

PNNT stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 19,455.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

