PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 8,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $277,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,628 shares of company stock worth $5,822,341. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

