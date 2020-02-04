Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Petrus Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on Petrus Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

