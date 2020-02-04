Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.23.

PII stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

