Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 45.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 273.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $220.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.17. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $148.36 and a 1-year high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at $13,334,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

