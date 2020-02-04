PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Holdings Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRAH shares. BidaskClub lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

