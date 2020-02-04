PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.89.

Shares of PSK opened at C$14.52 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 36.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 195.98%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

