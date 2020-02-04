Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PULM. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.32. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

