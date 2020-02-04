Purplebricks Group’s (PURP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PURP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of PURP opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.43).

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

