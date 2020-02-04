Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QIWI. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiwi currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

QIWI stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.98. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 76.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 78,685 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qiwi by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Qiwi by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiwi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

