Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $167.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $141.79 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 195,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

