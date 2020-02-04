Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.66.

RMBS opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $47,536.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,362 shares of company stock worth $1,022,242. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.