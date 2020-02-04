Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$15.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.57.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$14.00 on Friday. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$4.19 and a 1 year high of C$14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

