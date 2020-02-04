Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $867.26.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

In other news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after buying an additional 327,457 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,694,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after buying an additional 588,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.