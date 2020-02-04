Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RBCN opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 3.46% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

