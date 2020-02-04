Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Sell Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

