Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,639,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,282,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43.

