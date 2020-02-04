Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

SGMS stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

