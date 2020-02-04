Scotiabank Raises Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$8.50

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

XTC stock opened at C$7.76 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of $301.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.01.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

