Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

