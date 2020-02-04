SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.