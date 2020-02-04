SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.62% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

