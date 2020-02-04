Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Square by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

Shares of Square stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.94, a PEG ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,298. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

