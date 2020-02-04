Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $211.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

