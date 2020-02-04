Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a news sentiment score of -3.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMF opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

