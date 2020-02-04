T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect T-Mobile Us to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. T-Mobile Us has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

