Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

