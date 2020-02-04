Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 70.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIF. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

