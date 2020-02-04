Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOU. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.03.

Shares of TOU opened at C$13.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.45 and a 52-week high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,576,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,133,496.60. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $486,259 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

