Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM opened at $22.00 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3,526.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.