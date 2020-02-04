U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMS Capital Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

USB opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

