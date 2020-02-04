Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Earns “Hold” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their hold rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UA. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 1.05. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 96.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

