United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCFC. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of United Community Financial stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. United Community Financial has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Community Financial news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $108,373.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in United Community Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Financial by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

