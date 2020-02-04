United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Boston Partners increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after buying an additional 214,047 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

