Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of UE opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

