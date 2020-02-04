ValuEngine Downgrades Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.78 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

