ValuEngine Upgrades Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FSAM stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

