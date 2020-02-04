ValuEngine Upgrades Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.30.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $37.60 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 409,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 155,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

