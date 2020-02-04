Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

In other news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.54. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

