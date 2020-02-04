Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Vicor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Vicor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on Vicor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. Vicor has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $290,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $776,064. Corporate insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 315.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

