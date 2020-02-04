Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 460.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,769 shares of company stock worth $8,385,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $226.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.21. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.