WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCAGY. ValuEngine lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get WIRECARD AG/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:WCAGY opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.66. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WIRECARD AG/ADR Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WIRECARD AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.