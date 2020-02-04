Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WMGI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.37 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $5,562,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 143,317 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,772,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

