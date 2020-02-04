Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce $83.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.80 million. Dmc Global posted sales of $90.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year sales of $389.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.18 million to $396.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $414.60 million, with estimates ranging from $401.70 million to $427.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dmc Global.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dmc Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Dmc Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Dmc Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Dmc Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dmc Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

