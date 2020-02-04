Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $742.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce sales of $742.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $709.90 million to $767.27 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

SWN opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

